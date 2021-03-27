DOCUMENTARY | Slain by Soldiers: The Collins Khosa Story

Eleven months ago, the family of Collins Khosa spent their Easter weekend in mourning after he was allegedly killed by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on Good Friday.



His death sent shock waves across the country, in part, due to the circumstances that led up to him being killed.

He died during what was meant to be a patrol by soldiers through the streets of Alexandra in Johannesburg.

There was heavy surveillance by law enforcement officers at the time as the country entered a heavy lockdown for the first time – a measure put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The fateful day

Khosa's brother-in-law, Thabiso Muvhango, told News24 that they were sitting inside a fenced yard enjoying a glass of beer on that fateful day.

Then, two soldiers spotted the men and allegedly reprimanded them for breaking lockdown regulations.

It's alleged that they forcefully entered the premises, and that the confrontation became physical.

According to evidence before court, members of the SANDF kicked and punched Khosa.

They held his hands behind his back as they choked, beat, and slammed him against the wall, it is alleged.

He was also hit with the butt of a gun they were carrying. Khosa died soon after the attack from blunt force trauma to the head.

Death

In Slain by Soldiers: The Collins Khosa Story, News24 sat down with Muvhango and Khosa's wife, Nomsa Montsha.

Both were witnesses to Khosa's death, and they gave us their account of the events that led up to the tragedy. Montsha was also assaulted by SANDF soldiers on the day her husband died.

We also look into the progress of the National Prosecuting Authority's criminal investigation into the SANDF soldiers' actions.

And whether the soldiers implicated in Khosa's death will be held accountable.

News24 Chanté Schatz

Few answers



While the rest of the country spent 2020 trying to grapple with the pandemic, Khosa's family spent most of their time wrestling with a list of questions.

Why did he have to succumb to such brutality in his own home? What laws did he break? When will justice be served?

Almost a year later, their questions remain unanswered.

