27 Mar 2021

add bookmark

DOCUMENTARY | Slain by Soldiers: The Collins Khosa Story

Chanté Schatz

Eleven months ago, the family of Collins Khosa spent their Easter weekend in mourning after he was allegedly killed by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on Good Friday.  

His death sent shock waves across the country, in part, due to the circumstances that led up to him being killed. 

He died during what was meant to be a patrol by soldiers through the streets of Alexandra in Johannesburg. 

There was heavy surveillance by law enforcement officers at the time as the country entered a heavy lockdown for the first time – a measure put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The fateful day

Khosa's brother-in-law, Thabiso Muvhango, told News24 that they were sitting inside a fenced yard enjoying a glass of beer on that fateful day.

Then, two soldiers spotted the men and allegedly reprimanded them for breaking lockdown regulations. 

It's alleged that they forcefully entered the premises, and that the confrontation became physical. 

According to evidence before court, members of the SANDF kicked and punched Khosa.

They held his hands behind his back as they choked, beat, and slammed him against the wall, it is alleged.

He was also hit with the butt of a gun they were carrying. Khosa died soon after the attack from blunt force trauma to the head. 

Death

In Slain by Soldiers: The Collins Khosa Story, News24 sat down with Muvhango and Khosa's wife, Nomsa Montsha.

Both were witnesses to Khosa's death, and they gave us their account of the events that led up to the tragedy. Montsha was also assaulted by SANDF soldiers on the day her husband died.

We also look into the progress of the National Prosecuting Authority's criminal investigation into the SANDF soldiers' actions.

And whether the soldiers implicated in Khosa's death will be held accountable. 

nomsa montsha
Collins Khosa's wife, Nomsa Montsha, was also assaulted by SANDF soldiers on the day her husband died.

Few answers

While the rest of the country spent 2020 trying to grapple with the pandemic, Khosa's family spent most of their time wrestling with a list of questions.

Why did he have to succumb to such brutality in his own home? What laws did he break? When will justice be served? 

Almost a year later, their questions remain unanswered. 

This documentary is available first to News24 subscribers. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfcollins khosajohannesburggautenglockdowncoronaviruscrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2485 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 766 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 3061 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.95
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.66
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,732.47
(0.0)
Silver
25.06
(0.0)
Platinum
1,187.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,677.39
(0.0)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo