FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from electricity pole

Bertram Malgas
  • The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service rescued a cat from an electric pole.
  • The crew handed the cat to the SPCA after firefighter Duke Deyzel retrieved it.
  • The mayor applauded the Fire and Rescue service for its hard work.

A Cape Town cat nearly lost one of its nine lives on Tuesday when it got stuck up an electric pole, but Epping Fire and Rescue service saved the day.

Firefighter Duke Deyzel scaled an electrical pole on 11th Avenue, Kensington, to rescue the cat. 

"When I got up there, I removed my glove, rubbed him and made kitty cat sounds to make friends. I grabbed him behind the head and tucked him under my arm like a rugby ball before heading down," Deyzel said with a chuckle. 

The firefighters were responding to a motor vehicle accident on the same street when they noticed the furry feline stuck on the pole. The team assisted with the accident before tending to the cat.

"The crew pitched a ladder and managed to free the cat from the pole and handed it over to the SPCA," said Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue service.

Special report | Goodnews24! Stories of SA's everyday heroes

Deyzel, a firefighter for the past seven years, told News24 he was an animal lover, and had two cats and a dog of his own. He is usually the person called to assist with animal rescues.

"We do a lot of animal rescues, especially cats stuck on poles. When performing these rescues, the cat typically has their claws out, and I need to wear my full fire gear for protection," Deyzel said. 

During the rescue, the cat got its foot stuck in some wires, but Deyzel got it free after two attempts. 

The cat, which had been stuck since 08:00, was dehydrated. 

The cat was given water and treated for heatstroke. 

Deyzel said he was glad he and the crew were able to make quick work of this incident. 

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has since tweeted a video of the rescue.

Hill-Lewis expressed his gratitude to the men in uniform for all their work, whether it be rescuing people, saving structures or fynbos.

"They also sometimes get called out to help stranded animals - and, if they can, they'll help on these calls too. Our fire services are incredible. We are blessed to have dedicated, service-hearted men and women," Hill-Lewis told News24.

