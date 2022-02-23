FRONTLINE | Join us live Thursday at 13:00: Pain or gain? Unpacking Godongwana’s maiden budget speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday.

He brought good news: a revenue overrun of more than R180 billion and resultant tax relief for South Africans.

But despite the tax windfall - thanks to booming commodity prices - South Africa's public finances remain in a perilous state.

Join Fin24 editor Helena Wasserman as she and her team unpack Godongwana's speech and what it means for South Africans.

She will be joined by:

Political and financial journalist Carol Paton.

Specialist sustainability journalist Lameez Omarjee.

ENSafrica executive tax consultant Charles de Wet.

Follow the discussion live at 13:00 on Thursday.

