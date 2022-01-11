WATCH LIVE | FRONTLINE: How private sector collusion helped cripple the state

Last week, the State Capture Inquiry released its first report, which contained a scathing assessment of how some companies conducted themselves during the Zuma years.

The US management consultancy Bain & Co was blasted, and the report recommended that authorities investigate the company, and that all of its government contracts be "re-examined".

The report highlights the alleged flouting of procurement legislation, turning a six-week contract with Bain, into one that lasted 27 months and cost SARS around R164 million.

State capture report | Read all the latest news, opinions and analysis

The report also found that Bain knew about the appointment of former commissioner Tom Moyane before it was announced, and that Bain contributed to a restructuring of SARS that eventually hobbled the agency.

The report also wants Nedbank probed, for its alleged role in a "corrupt" contract involving Airports Company SA (Acsa) and the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital. It also criticised audit firm PWC, for failing to identify fraud and corruption at SAA.

Join News24's editors and journalists in this edition of Frontline as they discuss what the report tells us about private sector collusion in state capture.

Political investigative journalist Kyle Cowan, will host the discussion. Joining him is Fin24 journalist Jan Cronje and accountant, academic and activist Khaya Sithole.

Follow the conversation live on Thursday from 12:00.