05 Jan

WATCH | FRONTLINE: The captured state - what Zondo has found and what comes next

After four years, 400 days of testimony, and over 300 witnesses, the State Capture Inquiry found that the South African state was captured.

The inquiry, officially known as the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State, is headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Zondo handed the first of three parts of its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The first volume covers SAA, SARS, government communications and public procurement in general, and in it the commission makes wide-ranging findings.

The inquiry made recommendations that criminal charges be instituted against key role players in state capture, including former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni, former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe, former Eskom CEO Collin Matjila and the Guptas, among others.

Former president Jacob Zuma was also slammed by the commission, which said he had advanced the interests of the Guptas at the expense of the South African people.

Join News24's editors and journalists in this edition of Frontline as they unpack the findings contained in the report, take a look at what Zondo has found, and look at what happens next.

Pieter du Toit, assistant editor for in-depth news, will host the discussion.

Joining him is political editor Qaanitah Hunter, specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan and investigative journalist Sipho Masondo.

Follow the conversation live on Thursday from 12:00.

