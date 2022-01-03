ICYMI | Watch all of News24's video coverage of the Parliament blaze here

Emergency services battled to contain a fire that broke out in Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Smoke billowed from the building, and several roads around the Parliament precinct were closed as firefighters tried to douse the flames.

The Houses of Parliament consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884. The newer additions - constructed in the 1920s and 1980s - house the National Assembly.

Fire and Rescue Services confirmed they were on the scene six minutes after the call was received.

The fire was believed to have started in one of the older buildings in the Parliament precinct, leading to a security cordon near the cathedral, where anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu was buried just hours before.

READ | Man, 51, arrested in connection with Parliament fire

JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fire had caused significant damage to the Old Assembly, the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24: "I can confirm that a man has been taken in for questioning in respect of the fire which broke out in Parliament today."



The man taken in for questioning by police, was later arrested.

By 17:00, the fire in the National Assembly had not yet been contained.