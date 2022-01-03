29m ago

add bookmark

ICYMI | Watch all of News24's video coverage of the Parliament blaze here

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Emergency services battled to contain a fire that broke out in Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Smoke billowed from the building, and several roads around the Parliament precinct were closed as firefighters tried to douse the flames.

The Houses of Parliament consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884. The newer additions - constructed in the 1920s and 1980s - house the National Assembly.

Fire and Rescue Services confirmed they were on the scene six minutes after the call was received.

The fire was believed to have started in one of the older buildings in the Parliament precinct, leading to a security cordon near the cathedral, where anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu was buried just hours before.

READ | Man, 51, arrested in connection with Parliament fire

JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fire had caused significant damage to the Old Assembly, the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24: "I can confirm that a man has been taken in for questioning in respect of the fire which broke out in Parliament today." 

The man taken in for questioning by police, was later arrested.

By 17:00, the fire in the National Assembly had not yet been contained.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentwestern capecape townfire
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.97
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.57
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.12
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,824.92
-0.2%
Silver
23.16
-0.7%
Palladium
1,900.82
+0.2%
Platinum
969.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
0.0%
All Share
73,709
0.0%
Resource 10
70,973
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,457
0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo