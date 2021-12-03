58m ago

IN PICS | 'You can call me chief': Ramaphosa awarded chieftaincy in Côte d'Ivoire

Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa was honoured with chieftaincy by the governor of the Autonomous District of Abidjan, Robert Beugré Mambé in Côte d’Ivoire on Friday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was honoured with chieftaincy by the governor of the Autonomous District of Abidjan, Robert Beugré Mambé in Côte d'Ivoire on Friday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa may be the head of state in South Africa, but in Côte d'Ivoire, he is a chief. 

And Ramaphosa made it known that it had been his lifelong ambition to become a chief, much to the adoration of his hosts.

Ramaphosa was honoured with a chieftaincy by the governor of the Autonomous District of Abidjan, Robert Beugré Mambé.

The president was on a state visit to Abidjan as part of a four-state west Africa tour. 

"I have always wanted to be a chief," the president told an enthralled audience.

READ | Siya Khumalo: #FWdeKlerk: Don’t we also owe Perjurer Ramaphosa a prize for leadership?

He was dressed in traditional robes after being awarded a key to the city.

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa told guests at a banquet in his honour that he would now go by the title chief, to much laughter and applause.

The president's first state visit to Côte d'Ivoire was met with a warm reception from his hosts and a pledge to greater cooperation.

