IN PICS | 'You can call me chief': Ramaphosa awarded chieftaincy in Côte d'Ivoire

President Cyril Ramaphosa may be the head of state in South Africa, but in Côte d'Ivoire, he is a chief.

And Ramaphosa made it known that it had been his lifelong ambition to become a chief, much to the adoration of his hosts.

Ramaphosa was honoured with a chieftaincy by the governor of the Autonomous District of Abidjan, Robert Beugré Mambé.

The president was on a state visit to Abidjan as part of a four-state west Africa tour.



"I have always wanted to be a chief," the president told an enthralled audience.

He was dressed in traditional robes after being awarded a key to the city.

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa told guests at a banquet in his honour that he would now go by the title chief, to much laughter and applause.



The president's first state visit to Côte d'Ivoire was met with a warm reception from his hosts and a pledge to greater cooperation.

