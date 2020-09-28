IN PICTURES | The Whistleblowers - shining a light on the plight of those who speak out

With corruption and fraud endemic in South Africa, whistleblowers have played a pivotal role in bringing wrongdoing to light. They have provided an invaluable service to society through disclosures about cover-ups, malfeasance, and wrongdoing. Some would argue it was whistleblowing that brought down a president and the corrupt "state capture" regime.

PROFILE | Mandy Wiener on whistleblowers

The Whistleblowers, the fifth book by best-selling author, Mandy Wiener, shines a light on their plight, advocating for a change in legislation, organisational support and social attitudes, in order to embolden more potential whistleblowers to have the courage to step up.

Here are the whistleblowers she spoke to, in pictures.

In most cases, the outcomes for the whistleblowers themselves are harrowing and devastating. Some have been shot in orchestrated assassinations, others have been threatened and targeted in sinister dirty-tricks campaigns. Many are hounded out of their jobs, ostracised, and victimised. They struggle to find employment and are pushed to the fringes of society.



The psychological burden of choosing to speak up when there has been little reward or compensation is a heavy one to carry.



Their status as whistleblowers is sometimes contentious – this book delves into whether they deserve the status or whether they were, in fact, complicit in the wrongdoing they claimed to expose. These are the raw and evocative accounts of South Africa's whistleblowers, told in their own voices and from their own perspectives.