28m ago

add bookmark

IN PICTURES | The Whistleblowers - shining a light on the plight of those who speak out

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Loliwe Ngwenya looks at a photograph of her father Philemon ‘Booi’ Ngwenya. He was an intended beneficiary of the Estina Dairy Project and was outspoken about alleged corruption. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla
Loliwe Ngwenya looks at a photograph of her father Philemon ‘Booi’ Ngwenya. He was an intended beneficiary of the Estina Dairy Project and was outspoken about alleged corruption. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla
Felix Dlangamandla

With corruption and fraud endemic in South Africa, whistleblowers have played a pivotal role in bringing wrongdoing to light. They have provided an invaluable service to society through disclosures about cover-ups, malfeasance, and wrongdoing. Some would argue it was whistleblowing that brought down a president and the corrupt "state capture" regime.

PROFILE | Mandy Wiener on whistleblowers

The Whistleblowers, the fifth book by best-selling author, Mandy Wiener, shines a light on their plight, advocating for a change in legislation, organisational support and social attitudes, in order to embolden more potential whistleblowers to have the courage to step up.

Here are the whistleblowers she spoke to, in pictures.

whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Alfred Motsi
Moss Phakoe’s former colleague Alfred Motsi on his farm in the North West with his dog. He is no longer in politics.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Angelo Agrizzi
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa COO, at his marble dining room table in his house in Johannesburg.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Bianca Goodson
Ex-Trillian Management Consulting CEO Bianca Goodson at home in Johannesburg.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Bonny Ndlazi
Bonny Ndlazi, Jimmy Mohlala’s widow, on a street in Kanyamazane in Mpumalanga. Eleven years after the speaker of the local municipality was gunned down outside his house, no one has been convicted for the murder.
Supplied Felix Dlangamandla
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Brian Currin
Lawyer Brian Currin at his office in Sandton in Johannesburg.
Supplied Felix Dlangamandla

Pictures: Felix Dlangamandla

In most cases, the outcomes for the whistleblowers themselves are harrowing and devastating. Some have been shot in orchestrated assassinations, others have been threatened and targeted in sinister dirty-tricks campaigns. Many are hounded out of their jobs, ostracised, and victimised. They struggle to find employment and are pushed to the fringes of society.

whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Doctor Radebe
Former DA councillor Doctor Radebe at the entrance to the Estina Dairy Farm in Vrede in the Free State.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Imraahn Ismail
Imraahn Ismail-Mukaddam outside the general dealer shop and bakery that used to belong to his family in Elsies River.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Loliwe Ngwenya
Loliwe Ngwenya looks at a photograph of her father Philemon ‘Booi’ Ngwenya. He was an intended beneficiary of the Estina Dairy Project and was outspoken about alleged corruption. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, vrede, estina
Local farmers in Vrede in the Free State Ephraim Dlamini (green shirt) and Meshack Ngcungwane (blue shirt) with their cattle on a field outside the town. They were intended beneficiaries of the Estina Dairy Farm project.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Michelle Mitch
Michelle Mitchley just after moving into her new home in Johannesburg. She has a new job and is rebuilding her life.
mandy wiener, whistleblower, book, patricia de lil
Minister Patricia de Lille on the steps of the National Assembly two decades after she first revealed what became known as the ‘De Lille Dossier’.

Pictures: Felix Dlangamandla

The psychological burden of choosing to speak up when there has been little reward or compensation is a heavy one to carry. 

whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Rosemary Hunte
Rosemary Hunter, a former executive at the FSCA, outside her office overlooking the Sandton skyline.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Simphiwe Mayis
Former PIC head of information security risk and governance Simphiwe Mayisela at Monte Casino where the IT company he now owns was holding a conference.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, guptaleaks
Daily Maverick editor-in-chief Branko Brkic and AmaBhungane’s managing partner Stefaans Brümmer at the DM offices in Cape Town discussing the Guptaleaks.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Suzanne Daniel
Former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels at her home in Pretoria.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Thabiso Zulu
Thabiso Zulu speaks on a video call from hiding in KwaZulu-Natal. He has already been wounded in an attempted assassination and his life remains in danger.
whistleblowers, book, Mandy Wiener, Tlholo Phakoe
Tlholo Phakoe walks in the yard of the house in Rusteburg where his father, councillor Moss Phakoe, was gunned down in 2009.

Pictures: Felix Dlangamandla

Their status as whistleblowers is sometimes contentious – this book delves into whether they deserve the status or whether they were, in fact, complicit in the wrongdoing they claimed to expose. These are the raw and evocative accounts of South Africa's whistleblowers, told in their own voices and from their own perspectives.

Related Links
SATURDAY PROFILE | Journalist Mandy Wiener: 'SA fails whistleblowers both culturally and...
OPINION | Whistleblowers are the heart of Corruption Watch’s fight
EXTRACT | The Whistleblowers: Eskom's former legal head Suzanne Daniels on R800m bribe
Read more on:
mandy wiener
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1297 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 7079 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 899 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

12h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.11
(-0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.98
(-0.66)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.00)
Gold
1869.62
(+0.40)
Silver
23.32
(+1.49)
Platinum
875.00
(+2.93)
Brent Crude
42.27
(0.00)
Palladium
2251.00
(+1.67)
All Share
54718.80
(+2.11)
Top 40
50578.66
(+2.08)
Financial 15
9932.20
(+5.65)
Industrial 25
73991.07
(+1.43)
Resource 10
54366.26
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo