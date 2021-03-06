1h ago

add bookmark

ISS & News24 seminar | Is a social compact key to saving South Africa's economy?

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Friday 5 March marked exactly one year since the coronavirus pandemic first reached our shores.

Covid-19 has disrupted South Africa's economy, adding further pressure to a country that has, since 2014, seen a decline in average incomes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet have been lambasted for their lack of leadership in unlocking growth. Business and civil society often call for a social compact as a prerequisite for economic growth, but the African National Congress seems to be moving away from the key policies that could make an inclusive approach possible.

Drawing on the ISS' work that models improvement in the use of evidence-based economic policies, this seminar will examine the notion of a social compact and whether it can unlock growth in South Africa.

Hosted by Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, Head, Special Projects, ISS, the speakers will consist of:

  • Jakkie Cilliers, Chairperson of the ISS Board of Trustees and Head of African Futures & Innovation, ISS;
  • Moeletsi Mbeki, Deputy Chairman, South African Institute of International Affairs;
  • Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, Director, Project Management, Mistra, South Africa.

Join us for the live event on Tuesday 9 March 2021 at 15:00 on News24.

Watch it live here:

This event is co-hosted by the Institute for Security Studies and News24.

The seminar is funded by the Hanns Seidel Foundation.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
institute for security studieseconomycoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4014 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2739 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3869 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo