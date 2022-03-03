03 Mar

WATCH LIVE | Join News24 for a Frontline discussion on the corruption at Bosasa

The damning third part of the State Capture Inquiry report, released earlier this week, painted a picture of how the ANC and its deployees in government departments were heavily compromised by Bosasa. 

The report, which is four volumes long and contains about 1 000 pages, focused solely on the once-obscure services company.

It found that: "Corruption was central to Bosasa's business model. Everything came down to corruption."

Among his many other findings, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that ANC leaders and government officials - including former president Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane - be investigated for possible corruption. 

"There was extensive evidence of a wide range of benefits that were given to Ms Mokonyane and her family by Bosasa and its leadership," the report said on Mokonyane - known as Mama Action.

Zondo said Mantashe benefitted from Bosasa's "corrupt modus operandi".

The company had installed CCTV cameras at his homes in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg and Cala in the Eastern Cape. Mantashe, whose lawyers were currently going through the report, said he would take the findings on judicial review.

The commission also found there were "reasonable grounds" to suspect that Zuma's actions in connection with Bosasa breached his "obligations as president under the Constitution".

This related to the alleged payment of R300 000 per month to the Zuma Foundation and his alleged interference in preventing government departments, mainly correctional services, from cancelling Bosasa contracts.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation had since rubbished the finding that Zuma should be investigated for possible corruption for accepting gratification and, in exchange, preventing government departments from cancelling Bosasa contracts, saying it was "not even worth the paper [it was] written on".

Meanwhile, the report revealed that the commission did not investigate a controversial R500 000 donation by former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.

Join News24's top editors and analysts as they unpack the latest chapter in the state capture report and the corruption at Bosasa.

This conversation will be hosted by News24 Assistant Editor for Politics and Opinions Qaanitah Hunter.

She'll be joined by News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, Corruption Watch's Karam Singh, investigative journalist Kyle Cowan and specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.


