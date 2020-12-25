Lifeguard recovering at home after punch-up on KZN beach

A lifesaver who was rushed to hospital after he got caught up in a brawl on Manaba Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday, is recovering at home.

"He is fine. He's getting better," lifeguard manager Stephen Shomela told News24. The lifeguard is still in pain and will be returning to the doctor, but he's on the mend.

