Lifeguard recovering at home after punch-up on KZN beach

Sharlene Rood
  • A lifeguard who was injured in a fight on Manaba Beach in KwaZulu-Natal, is on the mend.
  • Lifeguard manager, Stephen Shomela, told News24 that the rest of his crew were back at work the next day.
  • Lifesaving SA has condemned violent attacks on lifeguards.

A lifesaver who was rushed to hospital after he got caught up in a brawl on Manaba Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday, is recovering at home.

"He is fine. He's getting better," lifeguard manager Stephen Shomela told News24. The lifeguard is still in pain and will be returning to the doctor, but he's on the mend.

WATCH | Beach brawl: 4 suspects charged with assault after punch-up with lifesavers in KZN

He was stitched up on Wednesday and due to Covid-19 protocols at the Shelly Beach Hospital, he was sent home. Shomela visited him at home on Thursday.

Commenting on the brawl, Shomela said he was on his way back to Manaba Beach when someone called him to tell him about the skirmish.

"When I got there, the fight was still going on," he said, adding that he witnessed the attack behind the lifeguard tower. 

"They pushed one of my staff members. He fell over the pavement, hit his head and passed out for a couple minutes."

Video footage of the incident shows the lifesaver lying motionless on the ground.

When he came to, they took him into the lifeguard tower.

"The guys (assailants) followed us into the tower," Shomela said. "I tried to stop them. I told them: 'Let's wait, I'm going to call the police and the police will solve this thing,'" he said.

But they continued fighting with the lifesavers, before they got into their bakkie and left.

Between Uvongo and Manaba, local security officials helped to track down those who were involved in the brawl. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and took them to the police station.

Four people, aged 21 to 52, were arrested.

"They were charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are appearing today (Thursday) before the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala previously told News24. 

Members of Shomela's team said the altercation started after the lifesavers asked the group not to venture too deep into the ocean. 

Although bruised, the other lifesavers were back at work on Thursday. 

Attack condemned

Shomela said were in talks with the municipality and law enforcement officials about having officers at the beach.

"If we had officers at the beach, something like this wouldn't have happened."

Dhaya Sewduth, the president of Lifesaving SA, condemned violent attacks on lifeguards and EMS personnel.

"They are there, primarily to avoid drowning by ensuring that bathers only swim in the bathing zones marked with the red and yellow flags. It is totally unacceptable for unruly and drunken crowds to attack lifeguards who are on duty to prevent those very same individuals from drowning," he said. 

"Furthermore, we urge security officials to ensure that unruly elements are arrested and face the full might of the law if they interfere and prevent emergency workers, like lifeguards, from doing their work."

He went on to wish holidaymakers and emergency workers a "safe and peaceful" festive season.

