LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

South African luxury knitwear brand - MaXhosa, owned by fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo has found itself in hot water for its R4 000 internship programme.

Ngxokolo is an internationally renowned designer with garments that cost anything from R350 to R17 000.

The two-month-long residency programme has 29 posts available, according to the MaXhosa website, where candidates must submit a motivational letter, a copy of their CV, qualifications, and a work portfolio.

Listen to News24's Mihlali Ntsabo as he speaks to News24's Phumi Ramalepe, who talked to Ngxokolo following the backlash around the internship programme.

