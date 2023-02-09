LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

It's all systems go for President Cyril Ramaphosa's seventh State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening.



The event, which marks the official opening of Parliament, will be held at the Cape Town City Hall for the second time due to a fire gutting the National Assembly building last year.

Ramaphosa has the tough task of reassuring a restless nation confronted by deepening problems and dismal leadership.

He's expected to outline the critical government actions and policies needed to tackle several crises facing South Africa, including load shedding, unemployment and an ailing economy.