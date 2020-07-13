1h ago

MUST WATCH | Monster winds blow huge puffs of foam off the sea and into Cape Town streets

Bertram Malgas
  • The windy weather brought with it blankets of foam as waves crashed along the Sea Point area. 
  • The Cape has been battered by multiple cold fronts in recent weeks. 
  • Weather-related power outages were recorded in several areas.
  • The cold conditions moving across the Cape will spread to the remainder of the country later in the week.

Residents of Cape Town wasted no time to catch a glimpse of the gale force winds and unusually foamy streets on Monday. Strong winds blew large puffs of foam off the sea and into the streets of Sea Point. 

The Cape has been battered by multiple cold fronts in recent weeks.

The most severe storm of the season uprooted trees, damaged properties and left waterlogged streets in its wake.

The City of Cape Town said its emergency teams were dispatched to at least 25 incidents of toppled trees. 

READ | Rain set to continue on Tuesday

Weather-related power outages were also recorded in several areas, including Philippi, Nyanga, Heinz Park, Rondebosch, Manenberg and Steenberg.

Residents of lower-lying areas and informal settlements were among the worst affected by the cold front.

Locals spent several hours trying to drain water from their dwellings. 

Days of heavy downpours resulted in localised flooding in the communities of Khayelitsha, Kosovo, Marcus Garvey in Philippi and Kanana in Gugulethu.  

The weather service has warned that the cold conditions moving across the Cape on Monday will spread to the remainder of the country later in the week.

