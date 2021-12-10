My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

My Only Story Season 2: Back to School is a podcast series and live investigation. This podcast discusses suicide and sexual abuse, and some people might find it troubling. If anything affects you while listening to this episode, please talk to someone. If you're in South Africa, you can phone the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 456 789.

It's been six weeks since the final episode of the News24/My Only Story live investigation aired, and the fallout at top schools continues.



In this bonus episode, Johannesburg writer Deon Wiggett wades through the latest developments - stemming from the series.

Allegations of misconduct

In October, the podcast revealed a list of allegations of improper conduct against former St Andrew's College water polo coach David Mackenzie.

News24 and My Only Story uncovered a consistent pattern of inappropriate behaviour by Mackenzie, with more than 80 000 WhatsApp messages sent by him to schoolboys.

The text exchanges revealed how he smoked and drank alcohol with pupils, hosted boys in his flat, and advised one to flirt with a teacher.

The investigation also uncovered another water polo coach facing allegations of inappropriate conduct, but this time at the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in the Eastern Cape.

At least five women, who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, spoke out about their uncomfortable experiences with Mark Evans. The school put him on suspension and launched an investigation. He continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Independent reviews

At the end of November, the St Andrew's College council announced that its three-person independent review board had concluded their investigation into Mackenzie's behaviour during his tenure.

The council is now awaiting the findings.

An independent investigation led by advocate Penny Bosman at DSG is underway and a charge sheet will soon be presented to Evans.