15 Feb

News24 Frontline | Covid-19 vaccines: Will they work and how will you get one?

0:00
With the health department temporarily slamming the brakes on the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after a study showed it was not effective against the dominant 501Y.V2 variant in the country, uncertainty about government's plans for a successful vaccine rollout has gripped South Africans.

With the Covid-19 death toll rising every day and the lockdown placing the economy under increasing pressure, many want to know: How will we be able to get the vaccine? And will the vaccines government procures be effective against new variants of the virus? What role can and should the private sector play in securing vaccines for all South Africans?

News24 is hosting a live panel discussion with some of South Africa's leading experts on Covid-19 to get answers to these burning questions and more.

Hosted by Pieter du Toit, News24's Assistant Editor for in-depth news and investigative journalist Azarrah Karrim, the panel will consist of:

  • Prof Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council;
  • Dr Stavros Nicolaou from Aspen Pharma and head of Business for South Africa's health working group;
  • Mr Adrian Enthoven, deputy chairperson of the Solidarity Fund;
  • Prof Alex van den Heever, public health systems expert and Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance.
  • Professor Mosa Moshabela is the Chief Medical Specialist and head of department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Join us for the live event on Tuesday 16 February at 11:00 on News24.

