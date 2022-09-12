PICS | Devastation in Jagersfontein after flooding from burst dam ruins homes

At least one person has died, many are missing and properties submerged or destroyed after a burst dam flooded much of the Free State town of Jagersfontein on the weekend.
Jagersfontein Developments, the company that owns the mine, said on Monday it has made R20 million available "for affected people on the ground and the restoration of the town".
Several roads leading to Jagersfontein in the Free State were closed with flood warning signs on Monday morning.
The roads and fields were covered with grey sludge. Homes and vehicles were damaged.
The town of Jagersfontein was engulfed in mud when the wall of a mining dam burst over the weekend.
Residents of Jagersfontein were left to pick up the pieces on Monday.
An overturned vehicle sits in a pool of mud in Jagersfontein.
Homes were flooded and properties destroyed when a dam wall burst in Jagersfontein in the Free State.
Vehicles and homes were wrecked.
The muddy water from the burst dam left a wake of destruction in it's path.
