PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

Amy Gibbings
  • Since the 2016 municipal elections, coalition politics have been at the centre of local governance discussions.
  • In this week's episode, Terry Tselane from the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa is our guest.
  • He joins News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter to discuss the future of coalitions in South Africa.

Coalition politics took centre stage after the 2016 municipal elections, when the governance of major metropoles was awarded to more than one party, which entered into "vat en sit" agreements.

And this year, coalitions are expected to once again be in the spotlight ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

In this week's episode of the Ballot Box, News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter talks to Terry Tselane from the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa.

The pair will discuss the future of coalition governance in South Africa, voting apathy and election myths.

Hunter and Tselane will also discuss the merits around the regulation of coalitions, as they become more prominent in the country's political landscape.

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

