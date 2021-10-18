PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

As South Africans prepare to head to the polls on 1 November, we ask: How do we fight the spread of misinformation and disinformation during an election period?

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme discusses the ways in which misinformation on social media can be combatted.

Van Damme teamed up with civic organisations to tackle these matters ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Digital media has changed the dynamics of information for better and worse. In elections worldwide, some have used social media to advance disinformation, incite violence and spread hate.

And as social media expands its reach, the perils become more and more sophisticated.

Yet, the question remains, how do these powerful platforms ensure that their users do not become victims of misinformation? And are they doing enough?

In this week's episode of the Ballot Box, News24's political editor Qaanitah Hunter chats to former DA MP Phumzile van Damme about combatting the spread of misinformation and disinformation during election campaigns.

READ | Phumzile van Damme leads charge against political parties spreading disinformation

Van Damme has teamed up with civic organisations to form a project that monitors political campaign messages ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. South Africans will head to the polls on 1 November.

The 2021 Local Government Anti-Disinformation Project is a collaborative programme with partners that include Right2Know, Code For Africa, Superlinear, Dr David Rosenstein and Witness Africa.

Van Damme told Hunter that she had always wanted to set something like this up while she was still an MP.

"I understood the danger that misinformation would play in the election, and I thought it was important that it be established so that the integrity of the election be maintained," said Van Damme.

According to the Local Government Election 2021 Disinformation Project, parties can be fined up to R200 000 for spreading false information.