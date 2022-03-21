PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

This podcast discusses suicidal ideation and self-harm, and some people might find it troubling. If anything comes up for you while listening to this episode, please talk to someone. If you're in South Africa, you can phone Sadag on 0800 456 789.

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted teenagers significantly because they are in a stage of development when social interaction is crucial.

There has been an increase in teenagers suffering from depression, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm.

Parents should not wait to seek professional help if their teenagers show warning signs of struggling mentally.

The past two years of living through a pandemic have been tough on everybody, but psychiatrists and psychologists say teenagers have been impacted significantly.

They are urging parents to seek professional help sooner rather than later if they notice their teenager has been struggling.

Despite often lengthy waiting lists to get appointments with mental health professionals, there are interim measures that parents can take.

In the second and final episode of Breaking Point, we will take you through those options - psychiatrists and psychologists will help you discern what normal teenager behaviour and what is not.

And you will hear the story of one Cape Town family whose teenage daughter did not get the help she needed until it was almost too late.