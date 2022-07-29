PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

Many consider the term "Bushman" derogatory, but Piet Berendse is adamant that he be call "Bushman Piet".

He has travelled the world as a spokesperson for his heritage and culture.

He hopes to open a school in Upington to help preserve the ancient traditions.

Fifty-three-year-old Piet Berendse is part of the /Xam tribe and was born and raised in the Kalahari.



Piet speaks mainly Afrikaans but still remembers the old /Xam songs and poems his parents taught him.

He says "Bushmen" can survive off the earth and deeply connect to nature.

For centuries, various San groups gathered plants and hunted animals, and Piet has retained the skills his father taught him.

International donors are now helping him raise funds to open a school to preserve his culture and its ancient traditions.

He hopes to open the school in Upington in the Northern Cape by the end of this year and has two Canadian donors helping him fund the project.

He is afraid that these old traditions will die out, and he believes a school will provide the opportunity for people to learn about the ancient skills of his ancestors.



