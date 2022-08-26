PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

RPJ Helping Hands is a non-profit organisation that provides hot meals to the homeless.

It was started by Pat Pillay Louw after the death of her husband.

The group of volunteers feed about 500 homeless people every Sunday.

Pat Pillay Louw started RPJ Helping Hands to commemorate her late husband, Rodney Peter. The "J" is for "Junior", the child they never had.

The NPO "has become their baby in a sense".

Every Sunday, Pat and a group of volunteers prepare three large pots of biryani which they then take to the Hope Exchange in Cape Town's CBD.

It feeds about five hundred people.

Pat says the desperation has increased as unemployment levels soar across the country. She believes RPJ Helping Hands is making a difference, providing hope and hearty meals to those who need it most.

But, she believes everyone can make the world a better place: "Do it wherever you are, but just be inspired to make a difference."



