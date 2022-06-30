1h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

accreditation
Catherine Rice
Capetonians are taking the plunge into icy waters.
  • Capetonians are taking the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity.
  • The global trend alleviates depression and muscle pain and even improves metabolism.
  • Along Cape Town's coastline, groups of people can be found taking a dip to start their day before the sun rises.

Cold water swimming has caught on in Cape Town, and a surprising number of people are flocking to the coastline in the early morning hours to start their day with an icy dip in the ocean, even through winter. 

It's a global trend and is believed to have many benefits. 

Justine Tinker, a Cape Town mother, says she became hooked three years ago, and it has helped her cope with stress and life's everyday challenges. 

Tinker is part of a group of women who meet at 06:00 at different spots along Cape Town's False Bay coastline. 

They support each other, encouraging newcomers to take the plunge. 

"It just releases happy hormones. It's absolutely fantastic, you meet a whole lot of new friends. It just enriches my life," she tells News24. 

People of all shapes and sizes do it for the same reason - it's believed to trigger endorphins, resulting in a cold water high. Tinker says she always feels motivated after a swim.

"I feel alive and ready to tackle the day".

Justine Tinker, got hooked on cold water swimming, three years ago.

