PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

- Capetonians are taking the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity.
- The global trend alleviates depression and muscle pain and even improves metabolism.
- Along Cape Town's coastline, groups of people can be found taking a dip to start their day before the sun rises.
Cold water swimming has caught on in Cape Town, and a surprising number of people are flocking to the coastline in the early morning hours to start their day with an icy dip in the ocean, even through winter.
It's a global trend and is believed to have many benefits.
Justine Tinker, a Cape Town mother, says she became hooked three years ago, and it has helped her cope with stress and life's everyday challenges.
Tinker is part of a group of women who meet at 06:00 at different spots along Cape Town's False Bay coastline.
They support each other, encouraging newcomers to take the plunge.
"It just releases happy hormones. It's absolutely fantastic, you meet a whole lot of new friends. It just enriches my life," she tells News24.
People of all shapes and sizes do it for the same reason - it's believed to trigger endorphins, resulting in a cold water high. Tinker says she always feels motivated after a swim.
"I feel alive and ready to tackle the day".
