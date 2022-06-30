PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

Capetonians are taking the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity.

The global trend alleviates depression and muscle pain and even improves metabolism.

Along Cape Town's coastline, groups of people can be found taking a dip to start their day before the sun rises.

Cold water swimming has caught on in Cape Town, and a surprising number of people are flocking to the coastline in the early morning hours to start their day with an icy dip in the ocean, even through winter.



It's a global trend and is believed to have many benefits.

Justine Tinker, a Cape Town mother, says she became hooked three years ago, and it has helped her cope with stress and life's everyday challenges.

Tinker is part of a group of women who meet at 06:00 at different spots along Cape Town's False Bay coastline.

They support each other, encouraging newcomers to take the plunge.

"It just releases happy hormones. It's absolutely fantastic, you meet a whole lot of new friends. It just enriches my life," she tells News24.

People of all shapes and sizes do it for the same reason - it's believed to trigger endorphins, resulting in a cold water high. Tinker says she always feels motivated after a swim.

"I feel alive and ready to tackle the day".

