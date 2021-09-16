PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

This podcast discusses suicide and suicidal ideation, and some people might find it troubling. If anything comes up for you while listening to this episode, please talk to someone. If you're in South Africa, you can phone SADAG on 0800 456 789.

It started with a random scrap of paper, which led to a story of tragic heroes, colourful villains and a teenage boy's violent - and possibly avoidable - death.

In this new season of My Only Story, Johannesburg writer Deon Wiggett wades through cryptic text messages, treks through a dozen South African schools, and unearths a group of vicious teachers across the country, who help themselves to the children in their care.

READ MORE | 'No words to express loss of a child' - Father of boy, 16, who hung himself at prestigious school seeks answers

YOU CAN ALSO LISTEN TO THE SERIES ON APPLE PODCAST AND SPOTIFY

LISTEN TO MY ONLY STORY SEASON 1