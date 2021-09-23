25m ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

My Only Story Season 2: Back to School is a podcast series and live investigation. This podcast discusses suicide and sexual abuse, and some people might find it troubling. If anything affects you while listening to this episode, please talk to someone. If you're in South Africa, you can phone SADAG on 0800 456 789. 

A top South African water polo coach and mathematics teacher abruptly resigned from the prestigious St Andrew's College all-boys' school in the Eastern Cape after unlawfully sneaking a boy into his room one night.

Despite disturbing evidence of inappropriate behaviour, the teacher moved to another boys' school in the same year, and is currently teaching at a yet another private school in Johannesburg.

In the second episode of My Only Story: Back to School podcast series, a co-production of the non-profit company My Only Story and News24, we reveal the identity of this teacher.

This live investigation was sparked by the suicide of 16-year-old Thomas Kruger, a Grade 10 pupil at St Andrew's College at the time. 

READ | 'We can still do things': Top school's water polo coach quit after taking boy to his room

Almost three years on, since his son's tragic death, his father Charl, a financial advisor, is still questioning what could have burdened the teenager so deeply that he took his own life on the hallowed grounds of a school he fought against the odds to attend.

When his son enrolled at the prestigious school, Charl said Thomas did not exhibit any signs that he might have been struggling with any mental or emotional stress. Instead, he was excited about attending the renowned school after learning about the scholarship and applying for it himself.

By the time he reached his second year, Thomas, now in Grade 9, showed drastic behavioural and attitude changes, his father recalled.

At the time, the 166-year-old Anglican school said it had conducted investigations after the teen's death and had found no triggering event. 


PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

