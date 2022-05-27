29m ago

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

Catherine Rice
  • Type 1 diabetes is a potentially life-threatening autoimmune condition. 
  • The body stops producing the hormone insulin. 
  • Cape Town father Matt Gair wrote a song about his son, who was diagnosed with the condition at the age of three. 

Jude Gair turns five in just a few weeks. He's been living with Type 1 diabetes since he was three years old.

With Type 1 diabetes, the body stops producing insulin, and the autoimmune condition is potentially life-threatening. It requires 24/7 care as blood sugar levels can drop dangerously low or spike too high, resulting in coma or even death.

Jude must have up to five insulin injections a day to stabilise his blood sugar levels. 

Jude Gair has been living with type 1 diabetes since he was three years old.

Jude's dad, Matt Gair, recently released a song for his son called "Sugar for Your Soul". He describes it as a "love letter" to the boy to remind him how much he is loved.  

The song has helped the family process the trauma of Jude's diagnosis, and for Matt, it's helped him process what he calls their "new normal".

Family outings require much more planning now, and when Jude gets an ordinary cold, life can become complicated as sugar levels become erratic. But, the family is taking it all in their stride.  

Each night, Jude and his sister Bailey ask their dad to play them a song. It has become part of their bedtime routine.

Music is an integral part of their lives and brings not just joy but strength and healing in the face of adversity. 

The music used in this podcast episode is by Epidemic Sound. 

