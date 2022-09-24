33m ago

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

Farah Abdurahman
Cape Town's Rosa Choir is celebrating 10 years of transcending cultural boundaries.
  Cape Town's Rosa Choir is celebrating 10 years of transcending cultural boundaries. 
  • It is an inter-generational and multicultural choir that sings in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa. 
  • The choir is as much about singing as it is about bringing people together and creating positive change in society. 

It's a big year for the Rosa Choir. 

The group is celebrating a decade of delivering moving performances, advocating for diversity and lifelong friendships. 

The Cape Cultural Collective started the choir, and its formation was inspired by an English and Xhosa translation of the iconic Dutch/Afrikaans song Rosa. 

Over the decade, the choir has grown steadily and contributed to positive change and youth development by establishing the junior Rosa Choir in 2016.  

The junior choir consists of around 40 children from Hout Bay, Langa and Manenberg.  

The choir has performed and graced many stages in Cape Town and hopes to expand its reach across the country and beyond. 


