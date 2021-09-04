23m ago

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

Catherine Rice
This week on The Story, whistleblowers are in the spotlight following Babita Deokaran's death.
Kayleen Morgan
  • On Monday, six men appeared in court in connection with Babita Deokaran's murder.
  • Bheki Cele announced the arrest of two more people on Thursday. They have since been released, pending further investigation. 
  • Deokaran was a key witness in a R300 million rand PPE tender fraud scandal.

The murder of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran has turned the spotlight on whistleblowers and the need to review policies to protect them.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, after dropping off her child at school. A special task team has been set up to investigate her murder. 

In this week's episode of The Story, we speak to News24 journalist Lwandile Bhengu, who has been covering the case.

Bhengu attended the court appearance of six people arrested in connection with Deokaran's murder and provides details on the current status of the investigation.

READ | Babita Deokaran: Cops looking at 'senior ANC figure' as possible assassination mastermind

We also speak to journalist and author of The Whistleblowers, Mandy Wiener, who unpacks the risks facing whistleblowers as well as the weaknesses in protective legislation.

She says whistleblowers in South Africa are treated as "pariahs" and are often pushed to the fringes of society. She believes if we want to win the fight against corruption, we need to "stack the cards in the favour of whistleblowers".

News24 investigations have revealed that police are now zoning in on a senior ANC figure as the mastermind behind Deokaran's assassination.

Journalist Jeff Wicks, through police sources, revealed that those arrested have pointed police in the direction of the ANC figure who allegedly ordered the hit.

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
