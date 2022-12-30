PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

The country's crime statistics have shown a shocking rise in violent crime this year.

More than 6 000 people were murdered in the first three months of this year.

That's the equivalent of 68 a day.

In South Africa, the news cycle never stops.

Breaking stories and the horrifying headlines that accompany them happen every single day.

2022 has been no different to any other year. And violent crime has again dominated our headlines.

News24's Impact Report 2022: A look back at the stories that shaped the year

On this special episode of The Story, we speak to News24's editor for breaking news, Sheldon Morais, about the stories that stood out for him.

We also explore what has been happening on the climate change front in conversation with News24's sustainability reporter, Lameez Omarjee.

Krugersdorp rapes and a serial arsonist

Morais said the gang rape of eight women in July in Krugersdorp was "a truly horrific crime" that stood out for him this year.

The rape charges against several illegal miners were ultimately withdrawn.

However, Morais said it was a blow to the case and devastating for the victims, "knowing that the men who did this are still out there and wondering if they will ever be caught".

Another story on his radar is the arrest of the Johannesburg serial arsonist who had terrorised northern Johannesburg residents for years in a series of events that made for "a true crime movie".

The alleged arsonist was finally arrested in October "because someone close to him was scorned", but the damage he'd caused would haunt families for years to come.

Keeping an eye on climate change

Omarjee, News24's sustainability reporter, said that the South African government had, this year, acknowledged the impact of climate change.

"The climate crisis is real."

She said South Africa had been directly impacted by climate change this year with the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

"For me, that was the first time I heard the president and ministers talking about climate change as the reason for these things happening."



Omarjee said climate change was a "global phenomenon", but that the flooding disasters in South Africa had made it "less abstract".



