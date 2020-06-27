PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

After a massive outcry over his non-attendance earlier this year, former president Jacob Zuma finally returned to court on Tuesday.

Judge Kate Pillay cancelled a warrant of arrest issued against him after his lawyers produced a sick note.

The corruption trial against him endured yet another postponement, with his next appearance expected to be in September.

As lockdown restrictions gradually ease, judicial matters that were put on hold are now resuming.

On Tuesday, former president Jacob Zuma returned to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg for his corruption trial.

After an arrest warrant that was issued for his non-attendance in court earlier this year, Zuma made sure he was in the dock this time around.

Judge Kate Pillay cancelled the warrant after Zuma's advocate submitted a doctor's note confirming his illness.

Court proceedings were then adjourned to September.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to News24 KwaZulu-Natal reporter Kaveel Singh.

Singh was in Pietermaritzburg reporting on Zuma's most recent court appearance.

He joins us to give insight into what he saw, heard and possibly uncovered.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.