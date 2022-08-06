4h ago

add bookmark

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

accreditation
Catherine Rice
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africans are reeling from yet another horrific crime story dominating the headlines. This time - eight women gang raped in Krugersdorp last week while shooting a music video at a mine dump.
South Africans are reeling from yet another horrific crime story dominating the headlines. This time - eight women gang raped in Krugersdorp last week while shooting a music video at a mine dump.
  • Eight women were gang raped while filming a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp last Thursday.
  • Dozens of men were arrested in connection with the attack, but no one was directly linked to the rapes.
  • Police took DNA samples, and the case was prioritised at the forensic laboratory.

More than 80 people appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court this week in connection with a gang rape in Krugersdorp, but none of the accused has been directly linked to the rapes as yet.

Instead, they are being charged with being in the country illegally.

The case was postponed to 10 August, for an identity parade to be held.

Police took DNA samples from the accused - and the case is now a priority at the forensic laboratory. 

This week, on The Story, we speak to News24 journalist Iavan Pijoos, who has been covering the case, and the director of DNA for Africa, Vanessa Lynch.

Pijoos says the situation on the ground is volatile.

The community is angry, saying illegal miners have terrorised the area for years.  

Pijoos said he spoke to a local pastor, who told him that two security guards working at the cemetery were "allegedly abducted by illegal miners, held hostage and raped" last month. 

Lynch says DNA evidence will play a crucial role in this case.

She says: "South Africa has hit a new low."

She believes, however, that this case "has struck a chord" for many people.

More than one man raped the women, and Lynch said mixed DNA samples would make the analysis process "more complex".

But she has "the greatest confidence in our forensic scientists" because they have the experience of dealing with mixed samples. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
krugersdorppodcastcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4062 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10822 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,775.15
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
2,130.50
0.0%
Platinum
937.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

4h ago

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

6h ago

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo