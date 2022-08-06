PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

Eight women were gang raped while filming a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp last Thursday.

Dozens of men were arrested in connection with the attack, but no one was directly linked to the rapes.

Police took DNA samples, and the case was prioritised at the forensic laboratory.

More than 80 people appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court this week in connection with a gang rape in Krugersdorp, but none of the accused has been directly linked to the rapes as yet.



Instead, they are being charged with being in the country illegally.

The case was postponed to 10 August, for an identity parade to be held.

Police took DNA samples from the accused - and the case is now a priority at the forensic laboratory.

This week, on The Story, we speak to News24 journalist Iavan Pijoos, who has been covering the case, and the director of DNA for Africa, Vanessa Lynch.

Pijoos says the situation on the ground is volatile.

The community is angry, saying illegal miners have terrorised the area for years.

Pijoos said he spoke to a local pastor, who told him that two security guards working at the cemetery were "allegedly abducted by illegal miners, held hostage and raped" last month.

Lynch says DNA evidence will play a crucial role in this case.

She says: "South Africa has hit a new low."

She believes, however, that this case "has struck a chord" for many people.

More than one man raped the women, and Lynch said mixed DNA samples would make the analysis process "more complex".

But she has "the greatest confidence in our forensic scientists" because they have the experience of dealing with mixed samples.