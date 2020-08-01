22m ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

Riaan Grobler and Chanté Schatz
  • Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku have both been placed on special leave.
  • This after allegations of their involvement in a R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender, awarded to Diko's husband, Chief Madzikane II Diko.
  • City of Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku has also taken a leave of absence.

This week on The Story, we take an in-depth look at the cloud of controversy hanging over the Gauteng health department as allegations of tender corruption surfaced in the last two weeks. 

It emanates from a Sunday Independent report, which alleged that a personal protective equipment (PPE) contract worth R125 million was awarded to Chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko - husband of Presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

She also sits on the ANC's provincial executive committee.

The Sunday publication linked Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku's wife, Loyiso Masuku, to Khusela Diko, and alleged that their close relationship played a role in the awarding of the tender.

Diko requested that President Cyril Ramaphosa put her on special leave.

Both Diko and her husband later released a statement, which addressed the tender awarded to the chief's Royal Bacha Projects, the public outrage over the claims, their relationships with Masuku and his wife, Loyiso, who is an MMC (member of the mayoral committee) in the City of Johannesburg, and his appointment to several boards.

"I deeply regret that these efforts to earn an honest living and improve the well-being of my people are now mired in controversy," the chief said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that Masuku would also be placed on special leave. 

Makhura was asked by the ANC to place Masuku on special leave for a month, while the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probes a litany of corruption involving procurement and tenders.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to News24 political journalist Tshidi Madia, who has reported on the daily developments surrounding the PPE tender drama, both as it happened and behind the scenes.

We also talk to News24's political editor Qaanitah Hunter, who gives us some insight into what can be expected as the investigation continues.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.

