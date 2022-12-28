PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala

South Africa experienced the worst year of load shedding ever in 2022.

The year was marked by numerous corruption scandals.

News24's investigations into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran dominated headlines.

It's been a year of eye-opening revelations for all of us, and journalists have worked doggedly to report on the stories behind the headlines.



News24 has been at the forefront of many headline-grabbing investigations, holding government to account and working tirelessly to expose corruption.

This week on The Story, we speak to the assistant editor for News24 investigations, Pieter du Toit, and the deputy editor for News24 Business, Ahmed Areff, about the rollercoaster year that was 2022.

Du Toit said the team's investigation into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran "was easily the most significant one we've done this year. It recognises the work that Babita Deokaran did as a whistleblower, and it's a monument to what she gave her life for".

He said News24 invested in investigations, "not only in terms of resources, but also in terms of time".

He added:

We don't try to ripen stories ahead of their time.

Areff said Eskom and load shedding had been the biggest story of the year.



"For years, credit rating agencies have said that the single largest risk to South Africa's economy is load shedding, and this year we have had the worst levels of load shedding ever."



