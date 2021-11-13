2h ago

add bookmark

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

accreditation
Catherine Rice
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africans have had a rough week as Eskom bounced between stage two and stage four load shedding.
South Africans have had a rough week as Eskom bounced between stage two and stage four load shedding.
Gallo Images
  • Energy analysts have warned that rolling blackouts may become worse in the coming months, before it gets better.
  • Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said load shedding remains a risk until the 4000 MW to 6000 MW of new capacity is added to the grid.
  • 2021 holds the record for the worst year of load shedding since it started in 2008.

South Africans have had a rough week as Eskom bounced between stage two and stage four of load shedding. Faced with up to three outages a day, many people are in despair over Eskom and whether it will ever be able to meet power supply demands. The power outages have created havoc in the business sector, with small businesses struggling to survive the repeated disruption of their operation ability. 

A sense of urgency is needed to address the problem.

In this week's episode of The Story, we speak to News24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan, who has done a series of investigations into Eskom and its inner workings. Cowan said Eskom has been "corrupted and hollowed out over the course of the past 15 years at the very least, if not longer".

READ | Editorial: If Eskom fails, SA fails

He said the rot is so deep "that there is almost nothing at Eskom that has not been blighted or touched by impropriety or corruption". 

While Medupi and its sister power station Kusile, were commissioned in 2007, they were supposed to be "our saving grace". 

"They were supposed to be finished in 2015, and obviously they're not finished, and that is what a lot of our reporting has centred on, is Kusile and the corruption there," Cowan said.

In a press conference this week, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter revealed that the majority of municipalities instructed to load shed ignored the directive. Cowan believes that's not just "a moral issue, but also a regulatory issue".

"They are creating a massive risk for this complete national blackout and it's something that really isn't forgivable and we should be asking them some tough questions over the next couple of days".

Risk

De Ruyter during this briefing also said that load shedding remains a risk until the 4000 MW to 6000 MW of new capacity is added to the grid.

We also spoke to energy analyst Chris Yelland about the unfolding electricity crisis and what should be done about it. 

The Eskom Files | Find all related stories

Yelland, however, does not believe that Eskom is on the brink of a complete system collapse. "There is always a risk of a national blackout, but the probability is very low indeed". 

Yelland said he didn't want to be "alarmist", but a national blackout would likely have massive consequences if it ever came to that. South Africa would be "plunged into darkness, and there would be widespread civil unrest and looting on a scale that is hard to imagine". 

Yelland said Eskom has a clearly defined set of procedures to prevent this occurrence, and that is why load shedding is necessary - to lessen the risk of a total blackout. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomandre de ruyterload sheddingindustry
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
14% - 127 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
62% - 561 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
19% - 171 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 48 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,864.57
0.0%
Silver
25.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,110.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,086.28
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,263
+1.4%
All Share
69,921
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,694
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,953
+3.7%
Financial 15
13,959
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo