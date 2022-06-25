PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

It's been nearly a month since former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

An investigation is currently underway by the Hawks, which met with Fraser last week.

The president has said little in response to the allegations.

While nearly a month has passed since former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa for a cash robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020, we still know little about what really transpired.



The president has remained mum on the incident and even kept his ANC top six out of the loop.

Fraser on the other hand, has met with the Hawks for a routine meeting last week to discuss his affidavit and provide further information.

Meanwhile, News24's investigative journalists have been uncovering all they can about the suspects identified by Fraser as the alleged criminals behind the robbery.

This week on The Story we talk to News24 journalist Jeff Wicks who details his investigation into the flashy purchases made by prime suspect Imanuwela David.



