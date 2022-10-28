PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

The Zondo Commission made more than 350 recommendations.

Key in the action plan is that the NPA's Investigative Directorate will be made permanent.

It will have similar powers to the Scorpions, which was disbanded in 2008.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday, announcing steps the government will take to implement recommendations by the Zondo Commission.

Describing corruption as a crime against the people of South Africa, Ramaphosa promised an overhaul of the country's anti-corruption architecture.

Essential in the action plan is that the NPA's Investigative Directorate be made permanent.

This week on The Story, we speak to the assistant editor for News24 Investigations, Pieter du Toit, and journalist and author of The Whistleblowers, Mandy Wiener.

Du Toit said the president's response was "disappointing" and that "recommendations by and large are very thin". He also said Ramaphosa "refused to engage with the issue of cadre deployment".

READ | 1 000 entities, 26 cases, and 165 accused: Ramaphosa adamant SA turning 'new leaf' in corruption fight

Du Toit said cadre deployment "was the single biggest tool used by the state capture department to infiltrate entities like Eskom, Transnet, the National Prosecuting Authority and all the rest of them, to repurpose those institutions to serve the state capture project".

"It was a cancer at the heart of our body politic," he explained.

Ramaphosa confirmed that there would be legislative reforms, and the Department of Justice was reviewing the Protected Disclosures Act and the Witness Protection Act.

Wiener said this was "crucial", and South Africa needed an overhaul of legislation.

"We need to find a way to protect whistleblowers. The channels must be in place for them to come forward, their lives are not placed at risk, they are protected, financially, psychologically and legally," she said.