PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

The Gauteng health system seems to be buckling under the pressure as a third wave of Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters that he was "deeply worried" about the rapid spike earlier in the week.

Stricter lockdown regulations are being considered, but experts are saying it's already too late.

Gauteng has been hit severely by a third wave of the Covid-19 infections.

During the week, the province racked up a staggering 10 806 new cases in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, during a visit to Cape Town's port, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed grave concern about the situation in the province.

"I am deeply worried. We are seeing infection rates that seem to be much higher than what we have seen before, and Premier Makhura is dealing with this challenge as best as he can," he said.

Lockdown level adjustment

To minimise the spread, the president moved the country to a Level 3 lockdown from the adjusted Level 2.

However, it seems it might have been too late, as resources in hospitals in the province are stretched to capacity.

* Gauteng province recorded its highest number of Covid-19 infection, a staggering 11 777 in 24 hours, on Friday evening - after this episode was recorded.