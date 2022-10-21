PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

A man arrested in connection with the abduction, rape and murder of a four-year-old girl appeared in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

This week, authorities confirmed that the body parts found were that of Bokgabo Poo.

The child had been playing at a park in Wattville township when she was abducted.

Ntokozo Zikhali faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.

During his court appearance, it emerged that he had a pending case against him involving the rape of a nine-year-old girl.

He was out on bail of R2 000 for that case.

we speak to News24 reporter Iavan Pijoos, who has been covering the case, and child rights activist Joan van Niekerk.

Pijoos described the chaotic scenes in court on Monday when Bokgabo Poo's father was overcome with emotion.



"The judge informed the accused that, should he be convicted of these crimes, he faced the minimum sentence of life imprisonment. Shortly after that, the father got up and lunged over the bench and had to be held back by police officers."

He said it was a tense moment as people in the court chanted "Satan" when the accused was removed from the court.

Pijoos said the case would be back in court on 24 October.

The accused will also appear in court next month for the pending rape case against him.

Van Niekerk said the high levels of child murders were "very, very concerning".



She said: "We have murders of children for the collection of body parts for muti, we have murders of children to silence them after a rape has occurred, we have murders of children to punish the other parent who has left."

Van Niekerk said it was a "complex situation" and "the child protection system is overwhelmed".

She believes offenders are getting bail too easily.

"Bail, where there is the rape of a child under 16, should not be considered, except where there are exceptional circumstances. We are facing challenges in numbers we have never had to face before."



