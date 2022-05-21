PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

1h ago

This week, Stellenbosch University students protested on campus after an allegedly racist incident took place at a residence in the early hours of Sunday morning.
  • An alleged racist incident at Stellenbosch University on Sunday sparked outrage among students.
  • Theuns du Toit urinated on the belongings of Babalo Ndwayana, a fellow first-year student.
  • Du Toit was suspended and a thorough investigation is currently under way by the Equality Unit.

An alleged racist incident at Huis Marais residence at Stellenbosch University over the weekend triggered conversations around the extent of transformation at the institution.

A seemingly intoxicated first-year student, Theuns du Toit, urinated on the belongings of Babalo Ndwayana in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The incident caused outrage among students, who protested against institutional racism. They also highlighted that it was only one among many others that weren't bought to attention.

This week, on The Story, News24 reporter Tammy Peterson talks about her coverage of the incident and her feelings on the protest outside Huis Marais residence on Monday.

The chairperson of the university's SRC, Viwe Kobokana, talks to News24 about how students are feeling after the shocking incident - and what it means moving forward.

Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capecape townracismeducation
