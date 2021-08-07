PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his executive on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa also told the nation that suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had tendered his resignation. Joe Phaahla replaces him.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who wanted out for a long time, was replaced by Enoch Godongwana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced changes to his executive - in his very first Cabinet reshuffle. Ministers who got the chop include Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Tito Mboweni – who asked to be "excused". Ramaphosa also announced the resignation of suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

This week on The Story, we unpack the president's Cabinet reshuffle and whether his decisions were wise.

We spoke to News24 assistant editor for in-depth news Pieter du Toit and political analyst Tebogo Khaas.



Du Toit believes the new Health Minister Joe Phaahla was not an "inspired choice". He also warned that the integrity of new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was not above reproach. Godongwana resigned as Deputy Minister of Economic Development in 2012 amid a fraud scandal.

Khaas believes Ramaphosa did not go far enough with his Cabinet reshuffle. He said the President had not wanted "a good crisis to go to waste" and was able to use that to dismantle the security cluster.

But, he "played it safe, true to his form".