PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

In this week's episode of The Story, we look at the recent surge in reported gender-based violence cases.

We speak to News24's politics editor Qaanitah Hunter about the response of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

Hunter joins us to give her assessment of government's fitness to curb the continuous abuse of women and children.

In a 30-minute televised speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa read a list of names during his national address on Wednesday.

"...Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka, Nomfazi Gabada, Nwabisa Mgwandela, Altecia Kortjie and Lindelwa Peni. All of them are young women who were killed by men," he said.

In recent weeks, news headlines have been dominated by reports of several cases of gender-based violence.

One such case was that of Tshegofatso Pule who was eight months pregnant. The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort and had also been stabbed through the chest.

Her death sent a wave of outrage through the country and reignited pleas from the public for better policy and swifter action from the government.

Hunter shares her thoughts on Ramaphosa's recent remarks and his Cabinet's approach to GBV.

Is government taking the continuous abuse of women and children seriously? Can we trust Ramaphosa to lead us through this crisis or is it all just lip-service?

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.