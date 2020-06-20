1h ago

add bookmark

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

  • In this week's episode of The Story, we look at the recent surge in reported gender-based violence cases. 
  • We speak to News24's politics editor Qaanitah Hunter about the response of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.
  • Hunter joins us to give her assessment of government's fitness to curb the continuous abuse of women and children.

In a 30-minute televised speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa read a list of names during his national address on Wednesday. 

"...Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka, Nomfazi Gabada, Nwabisa Mgwandela, Altecia Kortjie and Lindelwa Peni. All of them are young women who were killed by men," he said.

In recent weeks, news headlines have been dominated by reports of several cases of gender-based violence.

One such case was that of Tshegofatso Pule who was eight months pregnant. The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort and had also been stabbed through the chest.

Her death sent a wave of outrage through the country and reignited pleas from the public for better policy and swifter action from the government.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to News24's politics editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Hunter shares her thoughts on Ramaphosa's recent remarks and his Cabinet's approach to GBV.

Is government taking the continuous abuse of women and children seriously? Can we trust Ramaphosa to lead us through this crisis or is it all just lip-service?

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Related Links
PODCAST | THE STORY: Going, going, gone... Bosasa's assets auctioned off
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosatshegofatso pulegender-based violence
Lottery
2 scoop R149k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 581 votes
No
67% - 4967 votes
It needs to do more
25% - 1867 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

1h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1741.92
(+0.09)
Silver
17.59
(+0.03)
Platinum
807.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+1.62)
Palladium
1904.52
(+0.60)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo