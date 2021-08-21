PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde challenged his conviction and sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeal this week.

In 2019, Rohde was found guilty of strangling and smothering his wife to death - and was sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment.

Judgment in his appeal has been reserved.

Former Lew Geffen Sotheby's CEO and convicted wife killer Jason Rohde was back in the headlines this week.



In 2019, he was convicted of murdering his wife, Susan, at a plush hotel in Stellenbosch back in July 2016. Rohde claimed his wife killed herself because of his infidelity.

On Monday, the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal, where Rohde challenged his conviction and sentence.

Judgment in the matter was reserved.

This week on The Story, we speak to News24's specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan about what is likely to happen next.

Maughan revisits the criminal trial and gives us insights into which evidence was disputed and why.

She believes it's not looking good for Rohde and that the appeal court is likely to uphold his conviction, but reduce his sentence to 15 years.

Five judges will decide his fate.

Maughan says the judgment is likely to be handed down in the next month.