PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

Catherine Rice
  • Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh and several co-accused face various charges, including fraud, money laundering and corruption.
  • They will be back in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court in Johannesburg on 14 October.
  • It's been described as a "seminal" moment because this is the first time such high-level government employees are in the dock in connection with state capture allegations.

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh and several co-accused face various charges involving millions of rand, including fraud, money laundering and corruption.

The charges relate to the controversial McKinsey contract to advise Transnet on the procurement of more than 1 000 locomotives from a Chinese supplier.

This week on The Story, we speak to News24 senior investigative journalist Kyle Cowan and CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Wayne Duvenage. 

Cowan described Monday's arrests as a "seminal moment" because Molefe and Singh are the most senior government employees who have been charged to date in connection with state capture with the Gupta family.

READ | 'It was a good week for' SA - Investigating Directorate head reflects on Molefe, Singh arrests

He said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was finally fulfilling its promise. 

"They promised to take on these state capture cases, they promised to prosecute the corruption linked to that, and they promised to do it in a way that would not appear partisan or not appear as if they were being intimidated by anybody". 

Cowan added that the NPA had shown other people involved, such as senior ANC leaders, that "they will come for them eventually".

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) assisted the NPA with the investigation. Duvenage said he was "absolutely elated" to see Molefe and Singh in the dock. 

READ | Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and co-accused granted bail after arrests in Transnet fraud case

"These are the faces and names who have adorned our headlines for the last number of years, smirking and smiling, acting as if they would never be held accountable."

Duvenage added that he believed the NPA only laid the charges "on the basis of concrete evidence and a good understanding of how the modus operandi worked to prove that in court".


