PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

Matshela Koko, along with seven co-accused, appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate's Court.

Koko was granted R300 000 bail - with strict conditions.

The case will return to court on 23 March 2023.





Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate's Court, along with seven other co-accused.

They face a string of charges, including corruption and money laundering.

The case relates to a contract for work at Kusile power station, worth millions of rands, which went to Swiss multinational company ABB's South African subsidiary.

This week on The Story, we speak to News24 investigative journalists Kyle Cowan and Jeff Wicks.

Cowan said Koko and his co-accused were arrested "for a series of schemes surrounding that contract. They used a series of companies and trusts to effectively channel kickbacks from ABB getting this contract".

Cowan said the arrest of Koko and his co-accused is "very important for one simple reason - he still holds an enormous amount of influence at Eskom".



Cowan added: "Many people at Eskom see him as a kind of hero, an example of black excellence. And this should be a reality check for them. Being good at your job, as Koko was and is, does not give you a licence to get involved in corrupt things."

Wicks, who was in court, said Koko "has a very brash personality, and he showcases that extensively on Twitter, and he's someone who has an enigmatic air about him".



"And what happened in court was that that was maintained, but his posture and body language, in my view, belied his concern," Wicks said.

Wicks added that Koko had to surrender his passport and to commit to not leaving the province where he lives.

The case will be back in court on 23 March 2023.



