48m ago

add bookmark

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

accreditation
Catherine Rice
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate's Court along with seven co-accused.
Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate's Court along with seven co-accused.
  • Matshela Koko, along with seven co-accused, appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate's Court.
  • Koko was granted R300 000 bail - with strict conditions. 
  • The case will return to court on 23 March 2023.


Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate's Court, along with seven other co-accused.

They face a string of charges, including corruption and money laundering. 

The case relates to a contract for work at Kusile power station, worth millions of rands, which went to Swiss multinational company ABB's South African subsidiary.

This week on The Story, we speak to News24 investigative journalists Kyle Cowan and Jeff Wicks. 

Cowan said Koko and his co-accused were arrested "for a series of schemes surrounding that contract. They used a series of companies and trusts to effectively channel kickbacks from ABB getting this contract".

READ | 1 000 entities, 26 cases, and 165 accused: Ramaphosa adamant SA turning 'new leaf' in corruption fight

Cowan said the arrest of Koko and his co-accused is "very important for one simple reason - he still holds an enormous amount of influence at Eskom". 

Cowan added: "Many people at Eskom see him as a kind of hero, an example of black excellence. And this should be a reality check for them. Being good at your job, as Koko was and is, does not give you a licence to get involved in corrupt things."

Wicks, who was in court, said Koko "has a very brash personality, and he showcases that extensively on Twitter, and he's someone who has an enigmatic air about him".

"And what happened in court was that that was maintained, but his posture and body language, in my view, belied his concern," Wicks said.

Wicks added that Koko had to surrender his passport and to commit to not leaving the province where he lives.

The case will be back in court on 23 March 2023.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskommatshela kokofraudcrimecrime and courtscorruptionthe story
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 72 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
24% - 272 votes
I don't use Twitter
70% - 807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

48m ago

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.91
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,647.07
+1.1%
Silver
19.74
+1.4%
Palladium
1,837.00
+1.8%
Platinum
932.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
94.67
-1.6%
Top 40
59,504
0.0%
All Share
66,047
0.0%
Resource 10
60,935
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,779
0.0%
Financial 15
15,383
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo