PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

Catherine Rice
This week on The Story we look at the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence.
This week on The Story we look at the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence.
  • Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, was murdered, her body dismembered and then stuffed into a suitcase.
  • Her boyfriend, Alutha Pasile, has confessed to killing her.
  • On Monday, he made his first appearance in the East London Magistrate's Court, and the case was postponed to 28 September. 

Gender-based violence remains widespread in South Africa, despite the government's intensified efforts to fight the ongoing killing of women.

This week marked the second anniversary of the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Her murder sparked massive protests, but horrific killings continue unabated. 

In this week's episode of The Story, we speak to News24 journalist Malibongwe Dayimani who has been covering the case against Alutha Pasile, who has confessed to murdering and then dismembering his girlfriend, Nosicelo Mtebeni. Pasile appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court this week, and his case was postponed to 28 September.

We also speak to Lisa Vetten, the research and project consultant in the faculty of humanities at the University of Johannesburg.

Vetten said gender-based violence was an entrenched problem that reached its peak in the 1990s.

She added half the number of women was being murdered now, compared to then, but in terms of addressing the problem "we have become stuck".

Vetten said she believes public outrage triggered new campaigns and organisations but did not necessarily change behaviour.

As South Africans, she added, "we need to stop confining our responses purely to outrage".

