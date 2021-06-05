1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

Catherine Rice
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is under pressure to step down from his position after being linked to a Covid-19 corruption scandal involving R150 million.
  • The ANC's integrity commission has called for him to appear before it.
  • This week on The Story, we unpack the allegations levelled against Mkhize and examine the implications for the health ministry and South Africans' trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In recent weeks, the health department has come under the spotlight as explosive allegations emerged implicating Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a Covid-19 corruption scandal.

His department's contract with communications company, Digital Vibes, has been scrutinised after the Daily Maverick's Scorpio revealed improper processes had been followed in the awarding of the tender. 

Mkhize has denied personally benefitting, claiming he simply signed off on tenders, and did not feel that the fact that two of his former aides, who ran Digital Vibes, were a conflict of interest.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa grilled by media on Mkhize, corruption, land expropriation

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating the allegations and is expected to conclude by month-end.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for his reticence to speak on the issue. However, he has said he will not act before the SIU concludes its investigation.

Alleged Covid-19 related corruption currently totals R5 billion.

This week on the Story, News24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan and political journalist Carien du Plessis join us to unpack the allegations and dissect the inevitable political fallout.

Will Mkhize survive this? Only time will tell. 

FRIDAY BRIEFING | The acid test: Mkhize is now severely compromised, what are Ramaphosa’s options?

