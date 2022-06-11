PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

In February 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa was robbed of a large sum of money from his game farm in Limpopo.

The incident was never officially reported and instead, the Presidential Protection Unit undertook a private investigation into the matter.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser last week opened a criminal case against the president.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, accusing him of kidnapping and money laundering.

The charges brought to the public's attention a robbery that took place at the President's Phala Phala game farm in February 2020 - which had originally been concealed.

Fraser alleged that $4 million in cash was stolen from Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm where he breeds with and sells cattle and game.



Fraser, who is currently embroiled in a corruption probe into the State Security Agency by the Zondo Commission himself, claimed that the suspects in the investigation were kidnapped and then paid off with R150 000.

The president's spokesperson said the cash was from the proceeds of selling cattle and game, but denied the value of $4 million, claiming it was "inflated".

This week on The Story News24's investigative journalist Kyle Cowan explains everything we know about the robbery and the investigation at this stage. He also discusses the political relevance of Fraser's well-timed accusations and what this will mean for Ramaphosa, a few months before the ANC's elective conference in December.