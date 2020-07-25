PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni died in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mlangeni was the last surviving Rivonia Trialist. On 12 June 1964, Judge Quartus de Wet sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The 95-year-old will be laid to rest in a special official funeral on Saturday.

In this week's episode of The Story, we reflect on the life and times of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, who died in Pretoria on Tuesday. He was 95.

Mlangeni was the last surviving member of the Rivonia Trialists, which included struggle icons such as former president Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Kathrada and Walter Sisulu.

Described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as "Mr Integrity" and "the quiet revolutionary", Mlangeni will be remembered for being a dedicated and dependable member of the struggle – a true man of the people.

As an ANC veteran, Mlangeni was critical of the corruption that had spread under the party's watch.

This week, we speak to News24's political editor, Qaanitah Hunter, who reflects on some of her personal encounters with the "quiet revolutionary".

We are also joined by News24's assistant editor for in-depth news, Pieter du Toit, who gives us a historical recap of Mlangeni's role as a Rivonia Trialist.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.