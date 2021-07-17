PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

Protests began in Northern KwaZulu-Natal after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma last week.

What started seemingly as politically motivated unrest, escalated into full-scale looting across parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Later, it led to the deployment of SANDF members.

Protests that began after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma grew into scenes of looting and carnage across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment after being found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court. He eventually handed himself over after hours of negotiation last Wednesday.

In a bid to have Zuma released, his supporters blocked highways and roads in KwaZulu-Natal using burning tyres and debris. Trucks at toll gates were burnt, and soon the protests escalated into large-scale looting and arson attacks.

In this week's episode of THE STORY, we speak to News24 reporter Kaveel Singh.

Singh is based in Durban and has experienced the turmoil that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal first-hand.

"It's been a very difficult few days. What we have seen is something completely unprecedented in KwaZulu-Natal and in South Africa," he said.

Failed insurrection

During a national address on Friday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was poorly prepared to deal with the wave of violence and unrest, which he labelled a failed insurrection.

"As this government, we must acknowledge that we were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature."

To discuss the politics at play during this period of instability, we are also joined by News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

She shares her thoughts on whether the president is doing enough to bring calm to the country.

