PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

In this week's episode of The Story, we speak to News24 reporter Canny Maphanga about the opening of schools across the country.

Maphanga visited a number of schools in Johannesburg.

She tells us about the safety measures they are implementing to ensure pupils are safe.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has forced the world to embrace a "new normal".

Terms like elbow greeting and physical distancing are now part of our daily vocabulary.

A new way of living and doing things has become paramount in order for us to survive.

This week, a number of schools across the country welcomed some of their pupils back.

They had to embrace a new schooling environment compared to the one they left before the lockdown.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.